FIFA/CAF liaison releases Black Queens for 2018 AWCON

FIFA/CAF liaison team have invited 33 Black Queens players to begin preparation ahead of the 2018 Africa Women's Championship (AWCON).
The FIFA/CAF liaison team have released 33 names of Black Queens players ahead of the tournament which will be hosted in Ghana.
The team will start preparations on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram
Below is the statement released by the FIFA/CAF liaison team:
The 2018 Women African Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place from November 17 to 6th December, 2018, in Ghana.