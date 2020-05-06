FIFA clears Kotoko

Ghanaians in Norway condemn inhumane treatments of Africans in China The Ghana Union in Norway have condemned what they describe as inhume treatment…

Coronavirus: US to borrow record $3tn as spending soars The US has said it wants to borrow a record $3tn (£2.4tn) in the second…

Togo's Gnassingbé sworn in for fourth term Togo's President Faure Gnassingbé was sworn for a fourth term on Sunday at a…

GES releases list of 18, 475 promoted staff The Ghana Education Service, GES has released a list of 18, 475 promoted staff.

Feasibility studies on some Kumasi interchanges completed Feasibility studies on some interchanges at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have…

Supreme Court dismisses case against Ghana-US military cooperation deal The Supreme Court has in a unanimous decision dismissed a suit asking the court…