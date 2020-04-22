Manhyia sets up Committee to investigate Kotoko-Esperance transfer saga

Manhyia Palace has set up a Committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding Asante Kotoko transactions with Tunisian Club Esperance which resulted in FIFA fining the club $240,000.
FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has fined Kotoko for the illegal transfer of striker Emmanuel Clottey in 2015, who was then with Esperance.
The Porcupines have been ordered to make full payment of $180,000 fee to the Tunisian giants regarding Emmanuel Clottey’s transfer while also paying $45,000 as interest to the said club and as well as $15,000 to the committee that sat on the case.
The Porcupines have until May 17, 2020, to pay the said amount else will be banned from signing new players.
Portions of a letter signed by Mr. Kofi Badu, Chief of Staff of Manhyia Palace said: The attention of Manhyia Palace has called to a heightened media warfare over the non-payment by Asante Kotoko Sporting Club of a debt of $180,000 owed to the Tunisian Club Esperance as a result of a FIFA ruling in 2016 and the subsequent transfer of an Asante Kotoko SC player to the same club in 2018."
The statement added that in view of the Clottey's transfer saga the club has suffered various attacks which is bringing the club into disrepute and has called for the immediate cessation as the Palace takes steps to deal with the substantive issue confronting the club.
It also said a Committee has been set up to investigate how the club went about Emmanuel Clottey's transfer that has led to the Porcupines going to pay judgement debt.
In addition the Committee is expected to to find out Emmanuel Bonsu's transfer from Asante Kotoko to same Tunisian club Esperance in 2919.
READ ALSO: Kotoko to count on benevolence of supporters to pay FIFA's $240k fine
Read the full statement below