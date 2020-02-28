FIFA demand Martin Braithwaite law be abolished in Spain

FIFA have asked for the rule that allows Spanish clubs to sign players outside the transfer window to be abolished.
Barcelona were granted permission by the Professional Football League (LFP) to sign Martin Braithwaite from Leganes in February because of the long-term injury to Ousmane Dembele.
That has left Leganes in a grave situation having lost their top striker in the middle of a relegation striker.
The Madrid club have also been denied the chance to sign a replacement for the Danish international.
As a result, FIFA have asked the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for the rule to be abolished at the end of this season.
This isn't the first time world football's governing body have requested for this particular law to be taken away.
They contacted the RFEF in 2016 over the law, but the request was turned down by LaLiga.
