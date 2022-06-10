FIFA sets June 15 deadline for payment of direct sale World Cup tickets

FIFA, in accordance with the Terms & Conditions of the sale, has set the deadline of June 15, 2022 for the payment all successful Ticket applications on its direct sale of the World Cup tickets.

READ ALSO: Black Stars play Japan in Kirin Cup today

The Ghana Football Association is hereby reminding all successful Ghanaian applicants during the First Phase of the FIFA direct sale to pay for the tickets on or before the set deadline in order to avoid losing their tickets.

The successful applicants are further reminded (in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of their application of the FIFA Tickets), that failure to pay for the Tickets by the deadline date of Wednesday, June 15, 2022, would result in the Applicant’s name being expunged from the FIFA list.

It will be recalled that FIFA on its website - www.FIFA.com stated that payment for the Tickets will start on May 31, 2022 until June 2022.

FIFA has also sent communication to all the successful Applicants of the World Cup Tickets who are yet to pay for their tickets.

This urgent reminder notice from the Ghana Football Association is in addition to all the effort from FIFA to ensure that successful Ghanaian applicants do not lose their World Cup Qatar 2022 Tickets they successfully applied for, through the FIFA website.