For the fans: How Kotoko's red sea sank Sharks

Of all the assets Asante Kotoko boasts of as Ghana’s biggest and most successful club, none beats its massive fan base. Absolutely none.
Oh, the rich, age-old royal ties?
Or the sparkling, almost bursting trophy cabinet?
Neither, I say; it’s always been the fans. Time and again, Kotoko’s ever-reliable cavalry has charged forth to drag the club through the most daunting challenges and, even after 83 years, doesn’t seem to have tired one bit. On Saturday — a day when Kotoko’s home city of Kumasi has no shortage of social functions to attend, while the larger Ghanaian populace rushes through last-minute Christmas shopping — fans of the Porcupine Warriors braved crazy traffic from far and wide to watch their beloved club play the second leg of their 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup qualifier against Kenyan upstarts Kariobangi Sharks.
A fair few fans shifted uneasily in their seats, but nerves must have grown more frayed when captain Amos Frimpong stepped up to convert a penalty to restore Kotoko’s lead. Those fears, if they indeed arose, were justified; Frimpong, after all, was one of three who incredibly missed from the spot when Kotoko hosted their last Confederation Cup game in February this year.
Not to worry, though; the skipper clinically dispatched the ball this time and dismissed those concerns with ease. Kotoko held on, with Kenya’s cup holders failing to muster a second rebuttal that would surely have broken many hearts. At full time and with the job done, the fans — some of whom had parted with a little extra cash for official merchandise at a shop just north of the venue — rose in one giant eruption, chanted their last, and marched out with enough good cheer to last them through the festive season, ahead of the December 28 draw to determine Kotoko’s next opponents in Africa.
This, no doubt, was a victory by the fans for the club — as always.
By: Sammie Frimpong, thetoughtackle.com
