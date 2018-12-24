CAF CC: Kariobangi Sharks continue Kenyan clubs jinx after loss to Kotoko

Kariobangi Sharks crushed out of the second tier continental tournament after a 2-1 loss to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in a match staged at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday 22nd December, as no Kenyan club has qualified for the group stages via the CAF Confederations Cup route.
After a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture, both teams had a real chance of winning the game and that is certainly how the game got underway as both teams aimed to grab the tie by the scruff of the neck. Sharks got their first chance in the 14th minute when Michael Bodo whipped in a cross that was met by the head of Vincent Wasambo but he couldn't guide his header on target.
Kotoko finally broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Mohammed Fatawu caught Geoffrey Shiveka in possession to dribble past him and bury the ball home to hand the Ghanaians the lead.
Kariobangi Sharks didn't have to wait long as Patilah Omotto restored parity in the 29th minute courtesy of a thunderbolt from outside the 18-yard area to hand William Muluya the much sort after away goal.
Kotoko held on for the win as they marched to the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup while Sharks bow out after gaining experience in their debut in continental football.