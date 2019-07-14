Prime News Ghana

Former Ghana U-20 star Clifford Aboagye joins Mexican side Queretaro FC

By Mutala Yakubu

Former Ghana U-20 star Clifford Aboagye has completed a loan move to Mexican top-flight side Queretaro FC.

He joined the club from another Mexican side Atlas FC.

The 24-year old has been a journeyman so far after bursting onto the scenes in the 2013 U-20 World Cup.

Atlas FC released a statement to confirm him loan move and it read: "Atlas FC reports that footballer Clifford Aboagye will go on loan to Club Querétaro"


He joined Atlas FC on a permanent deal from Spanish side FC Granada after a successful loan stint in 2017.
Aboagye has represented Udinese, Granada FC among others.

