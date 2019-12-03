Former Hearts of Oak winger Don Bortey signs for Great Olympics

Former Hearts of Oak winger Bernard Don Bortey has sealed a switch to Ghana Premier League Club Great Olympics ahead of the upcoming season.
The dead-ball specialist has inked a two year deal with the Ghana Premier League returnees who he has been training with for some time now.
A statement read "Ace Ghana forward Bernard Don Bortey pens a 2-year deal with Accra Great Olympics."
"Also signing for the club today is Roger Sackey, son of Ex-Ghana International, Emmanuel Sackey."
The 37-year-old added “Yes, I am Great Olympics player and ready to play for them, watch out for New Don Bortey,” he told West End Radio
Don Bortey's is expected to use his vast experience to aid the club to mount a strong challenge in the 2019/20 season as their head coach Isaac Nii Armah has set sights on a top-four finish.
Meanwhile, the Accra-based club have recruited experienced players like 2007 Ghana Premier League top scorer Emmanuel Clottey, former Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka among others to beef up their team as the League commence on the weekend of 27-29 December 2019 at match venues across the country.