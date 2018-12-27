Former Tema Youth star Joseph Paintsil among ten most expensive top talents in Belgium

Former Ghana U20 forward Joseph Paintsil has been named in the ten most expensive top talents in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.
Paintsil signed a four-year deal with the Smurfs in the summer from Ghanaian second-tier outfit Tema Youth in a deal worth €2.5 million after his impressive loan spell at Hungarian giants Ferencvaros.
However, the 20-year-old did not have the best of starts at the club after suffering an injury during their pre-season training.
He returned after three games into the campaign and a couple of Europa League qualifiers.
Paintsil went ahead to bag 4 goals in 22 games in all competitions for coach Philippe Clement's men in the first round of the season.
He was part of the Ghana U20 team that failed to qualify to the 2017 Africa Youth Championship and the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup.