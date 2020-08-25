Former WBO Bantamweight champion Alfred Kotey to be laid to rest on Saturday

Former WBO Bantamweight champion Alfred Kotey will be laid to rest on Saturday, August 29 in New York, USA.
The former boxer affectionately called 'Cobra' passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Bronx, New York after battling with illness.
Kotey who died aged just fifty-two, represented Ghana at the Seoul Olympics in 1988 and made his debut in Accra in November 1988. During his career, he was a WBO world champion and held the WBC International title.
During his career, he faced an impressive array of rivals including Juan Manuel Marquez, Guty Espadas Jr, Acelino Freitas, Orlando Salido, Antonio Diaz, Víctor Ortiz and Anthony Peterson.
The Cobra fought 43 times, winning 26, drawing once and losing 16 times during the entirety of his professional career.
He left behind a wife and four children; Derrick, Darius, Darling and Deborah. Burial Service and Funeral Rites in Ghana comes off at the Bukom Boxing Arena on the same day Saturday at 12:30 pm.