Four battle for Women’s Premier League NASCO Player of the Month award for April

Four top performers have been shortlisted for the Ghana Women’s Premier League NASCO Player of the Month award for April 2022.
These players were shortlisted based on their brilliance in three matches played during the period.
The nominated players are:
Stella Nyamekye
The Dreamz Ladies’ playmaker had a splendid performance during the period and managed to score three goals in three matches and also won the NASCO MVP prize twice.
Princess Owusu
Princess has been very instrumental for Fabulous Ladies and has scored twice in three appearances. She is the current leading scorer in the Women’s League with 14 goals to her credit. She also won two MVP title during the month of April.
Suzzy Dede Teye
Suzy has been exceptional for her side, Ladystrikers, scored twice and won one MVP award in the month of April.
Vivian Adjei Konadu
The Thunder Queens striker, featured in all three games, scored twice, provided an assist and won one MVP title.
The winner of the player of the month goes home with a 32 inch NASCO Television set and a plague.