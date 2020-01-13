Four bullets removed from Kotoko fan's head - Nana Dankwah reveals

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have removed four bullets from the head of a Kotoko fan shot by the police at the Baba Yara Stadium.
The said fan was hit by a stray bullet after the Porcupines 1-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.
According to a management member of Asante Kotoko Nana Kwame Dankwah, the fan who got shot is a driver.
"The supporter who was shot by the police after yesterday's game is a driver and he's responding well to treatment. Four bullets have been removed from his head but God being so good, he is now talking." he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM."
Meanwhile, the GFA condemn the incident that occurred on Sunday and says they will deal We'll deal ruthlessly with any club or official who breached our regulations and disciplinary code.
Below is the statement
GFA CONDEMNS UNFORTUNATE INCIDENTS AT THE BABA YARA STADIUM, KUMASI
The Ghana Football Association has learnt with extreme disappointment the unfortunate incidents at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi during the Ghana Premier League match between Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.
We are saddened by reports of injuries to football fans and the hospitalization of a fan, following an alleged gun shooting incident.
Our profound sympathy goes to the injured, and we pray for speedy recovery.
The Ghana Football Association takes a dim view of violence at all league centres across the country and totally condemns what may have precipitated the unfortunate development at the Baba Yara Stadium.
While we conduct our own inquest from our designated matchday officials to find out the exact cause of the unfortunate incidents, we call on the Police Service to also conduct thorough investigation, especially on the alleged shooting incident.
The GFA wishes to assure the general public that it has zero tolerance for violence, and in accordance with our regulations, will deal ruthlessly with any official or club that is found to have breached our GFA Regulations and GFA Disciplinary Code.
Once again, we wish the injured speedy recovery.
SIGNED:
COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT