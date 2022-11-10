France announce squad for World Cup 2022

Didier Deschamps has unveiled the provisional squad he is taking to Qatar for France’s World Cup defence.
The final squad will have to be sent over to FIFA by Monday night, at which point Deschamps and his staff will have made their decision on a number of injury doubts which have been included in tonight’s announcement.
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes).
Defenders: Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Raphaël Varane (Manchester United), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), William Saliba (Arsenal), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Théo Hernandez (Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).
Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille), Jordan Veretout (Marseille), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)
Attackers: Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).
Source: Getfootballnewsfrance