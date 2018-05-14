Frank Acheampong scores his 8th goal of the season in Teda's win

Ghanaian winger, Frank Acheampong scored the only goal for Tianjin Teda as they beat Changchun Yatai 1-0 on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Tianjin Teda beat Guizhou Zhicheng 5-1 last week and were very determined to continue that feat as they travelled to Yatai on Match Day 10.
Changchun Yatai started the better of the two sides and created several opportunities but were unable to break the deadlock.
The game looked to end in a goalless draw but Tianjin Teda broke the hearts of the home fans with an 81st-minute strike from Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong.
This is Acheampong's eight goal in the ongoing Chinese Super League.
The win has lifted Tianjin Teda to 8th on the Chinese Super League table with 15 points after 10 games.