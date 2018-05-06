Ghana's Frank Acheampong hits a brace in Tianjin Teda win

Ghanian forward Frank Acheampong scored his 7th Chinese Super League goal as his side Tianjin Teda beat Guizhou Zhicheng 5-1.
The game which was played on Sunday, May 6, 2018, saw Teda take the lead 16th minute of the game through Jiakang Hui.
The player scored again in the 29th minute to make it 2-0 to Teda before halftime.
Teda continued from where they left off in the first half as they scored a third in the 59th minute.
Ghanaian forward Frank Acheampong came to the party as he converted a penalty in the 81st minute to make it 4-0.
He got his second and Teda's fifth two minutes later. The visitors had the final say as they pulled one back in injury time and the game ended 5-1 in favour of Teda.
The win lifts Teda to 9th on the League table.