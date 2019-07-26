Prime News Ghana

Frederick Acheampong cautions Kotoko over coach Zachariassen

By Vincent Ashitey
AshantiGold Chief Executive Officer Frederick Acheampong has warned Asante Kotoko to be mindful of their new trainer Kjetil Zachariassen.

The Norwegian tactician early this month left the Obuasi-based club to join the Porcupine Warriors on a three a 3-year-deal taking over the reins from C.K Akonnor.

According to Frederick Acheampong, Zachariassen who guided AshantiGold to triumph in the Normalisation Committee Special Competition Tier 2 is someone who is full of lies and witnessed it during his short encounter with him.

“If you listen to him he is one person who tells a lot of stories (lies) so Kotoko must be very careful with what he would tell them”, he told Asempa FM

“I didn’t know him, but before I came he had, had a series of meetings with Champion (Dr Kweku Frimpong) and claimed he had coached WAC of Cote d’Ivoire and other things."

“Fortunately I once had the opportunity of working for CAF and worked during one of WAC’s matches and after the game, the president of the club became my friend. So I called him to enquire about Zachariassen’s claim and he said he has never met him.”

“Initially he said was he was a scout who was here to scout for players to transfer abroad…. so I have had my doubt about him from day one,” the ended.

Zachariassen has been tasked to lead the Porcupine Warriors to the group stage of the 2019/20 Caf Champions League in the first season.

