Frederick Acheampong resigns as AshantiGold CEO

Frederick Acheampong popularly known as Fred Ache as resigned from his position as the CEO of AshantiGold.
The football administrator will officially part ways with the club role on April 30, 2020, however he has failed to give reasons for his decision to leave club.
Ghana Football Association Executive Council member spent two years at the club and supervised their journey in the CAF Confederations Cup.
He Tweeted: End of a golden road. I have tendered in my resignation as C.E.O. of @AshantiGoldSC_
effective 30th April 2020. I have grown and learnt immensely at the club but it’s time to move on for personal reasons. Thanks Champion, the club and supporters for the opportunity #miners