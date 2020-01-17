French side RC Strasbourg sign Majeed Waris

French Lig 1 side, RC Strasbourg has completed the signing of Ghana international striker Abdul Majeed Waris.
The 28-year joins the French side from Porto on a 6-month loan with an option to buy for an amount of €2m.
The Ghana forward endured a torrid time with Portuguese side having joined the club from FC Lorient two seasons ago.
''I am very happy to come to Racing," says Majeed Waris. It was my priority to come back to France. Strasbourg is a club I know. Loic Désiré (the recruitment manager) and Racing have been following me for several months.
I recently faced Strasbourg with FC Nantes. There is an incredible atmosphere in the stadium and I want to live great moments with the audience of the Meinau. I hope to bring my qualities to a team that already has very good strikers.
I know Kenny Lala with whom I played at Valenciennes and Lamine Koné who was my teammate at Lorient. I am delighted to meet my friend Alexander Djiku with whom I shared the holidays in Ghana. I can't wait for it to start but also to discover this beautiful city of Strasbourg ”.
Waris will be hoping to faith the trust imposed in him by the French club with goals as well as catch the eye of new black Stars coach CK Akonnor.