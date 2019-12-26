Jordan Ayew’s late strike earns Crystal Palace win against West Ham

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew netted a late solo goal for Crystal Palace as they rallied to beat West Ham United 2-1 in the English Premier League on Boxing day.
Ayew whose late goal in October ensured the Eagles beat West Ham at the Olympic stadium was at it again as he put in a magical performance in today's game, grabbing a goal and an assist.
Following a cagey first half, West Ham grabbed the initiative in the 57th minute through record signing Robert Snodgrass.
But the Eagles fought back to draw level through Cheikhou Kouyate’s strike in the 68th minute after latching onto a pass from Jordan Ayew.
With the match heading for a draw, Ayew produced a moment of magic when he went on a solo run before chipping the ball over Roberto Jimenez to cement the victory for his outfit.
The win has moved Crystal Palace to 4th on the standings with 26 points after 19 matches.
Ayew has scored five goals in the league for Roy Hodgson’s side in the ongoing season.
The Eagles will next travel to Southampton for matchday 20.