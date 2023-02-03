Fulham frustrate big spending Chelsea again despite Fernández debut

Fulham battled to a 0-0 draw at Chelsea to once again frustrate their big-spending neighbours, moved up to sixth in the Premier League and dealt another blow to their rivals' top-four hopes.
Fulham had ended a near-17 year wait for a win in this west London derby last month at Craven Cottage and while they couldn't complete a first-ever league double over Chelsea, they added another point to their impressive tally on their return to the top-flight.
Chelsea came close, with Kai Havertz hitting a post in the first half and Conor Gallagher and David Datro Fofana agonisingly unable to convert late on but despite spending a record £322m in the January transfer window, this was an illustration there will be no quick fix for Graham Potter's side.
Fofana was one of five winter-window arrivals on show over the course of the game, and while British transfer record signing Enzo Fernandez impressed soon after his £106.8m move - and almost scored with a fine effort from distance - £88.5m Mykhailo Mudryk struggled to get involved and was taken off at half-time in his first home game for the Blues.
Like Fofana, Noni Madueke added some spark to Chelsea's attack, along with fit-again Raheem Sterling, but with just seven goals in their last 12 Premier League games Chelsea remain toothless in the final third and, although they're now up to ninth in the table, the nine-point gap to Manchester United, who have a game in hand, is looking increasingly difficult to overcome.
Chelsea visit their lowly London rivals West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday February 11. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.
Fulham head to Sunderland on Wednesday for their FA Cup fourth-round replay at 7.45pm before returning to Craven Cottage to host Nottingham Forest on Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.
Skysports