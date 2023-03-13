Gary Lineker to return to hosting BBC Sport after conflict resolved

Gary Lineker is due to return to hosting sport for the BBC, Sky Sports News understands.
It is understood the corporation will apologise to the Match of the Day presenter.
But it is unclear if Lineker will be back on air for the FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend with a BBC announcement expected on Monday.
Lineker has been involved in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.
He was suspended by the BBC from presenting MOTD as they said in a statement he would "step back" from hosting the weekly football highlights programme.
Sky News understands Lineker had refuted this wording and that the corporation had instead forced him off air as he was unwilling to apologise for the comments he had made.
It was a tumultuous weekend for the BBC and its football shows, notably Match of the Day on Saturday evening which had a much shorter airtime of 20 minutes, without commentary, pundit analysis, post-match interviews or theme music.
Pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer both announced they would not appear on Match of the Day, and a plethora of presenters, former footballers and commentators followed suit in not participating in the BBC's weekend football shows.
Lineker, who has not tweeted or commented publicly since he was suspended by the corporation on Friday, dodged reporters' questions again as he left his home in south-west London to walk his dog.
Skysports