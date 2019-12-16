George Amoako confirms Felix Annan will sign new two-year deal

Asante Kotoko CEO George Amoako has confirmed that goalkeeper Felix Annan will in the coming days sign a new two-year contract to extend his stay with the Porcupine Warriors.
Annan's current contract with the Kumasi-based club is set to expire this month.
According to George Amoako, talks are far advanced with the player and his representatives as the management of Kotoko cannot risk losing a player of his quality.
"Talks are far advanced with Felix Annan to extend his contract, he wanted to sign for one year and we (Kotoko) proposed two years, he has agreed, what is left is monetary issues, offer and acceptance, everything is in place and by the end of this week he will sign the contract." He told Kumasi based Fox Fm.
Felix Annan has remained a key figure for the Porcupine Warriors for the past seasons which earned him the captaincy role after Amos Frimpong left the club to join AS Koloum in Guinea.Annan is currently a key member of the senior national team of Ghana where he was part of the Ghana squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt.