Official: Kudus Mohammed joins Ajax

Ghana international forward Kudus Mohammed has completed his dream move to Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam from FC Nordsjaelland.
The forward has signed a 5-year-deal until June 30, 2025 with the four-time UEFA Champions League winners after successfully passing his medical today.
Ajax is reported to have forked out a whopping 9 million euros for the sensation who coach Erik ten Hag was keen to beef up his team with after the departure of Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea.
Kudus Mohammed performances lead to him being shortlisted for the 2020 Golden Boy award, an accolade for young players under the age of 21 who have been exceptional in the year under review.
He is competing against the likes of Haaland, Vinicius, Sancho, Rodrygo, Davies and Fati for the big price.
Kudus Mohammed made 56 appearances for the Belgium side since making his debut January 2018. He featured in 26 games and scored 11 goals this season for FC Nordsjælland.
The 19-year-old would wear the number 20 jersey for Ajax.
On the international level, the former Right to Dream Academy player made his debut for the senior national team last year.
He was also impressive on his debut for the Black Stars in his debut against South Africa in November 2019, scoring within minutes of coming on in the second half.
