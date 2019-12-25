GFA announce match officials for Ghana Premier League week 1

The nation’s topflight club football competition returns this weekend with games scheduled to be played in various match venues across the country.
All Matchday 1 games are set to kick off at 3:00 pm on Sunday 29th December, 2019.
The Ghana Football Association has announced match officials for the opening round of matches (GPL Matchday 1):
- Match: Asante Kotoko vs Techiman Eleven Wonders FC
Venue: Baba Yara Sports Stadium
Referee: Benjamin Sefah
Asst 1: Gilbert Adom Mensah
Asst 2: Shine Ayitey
4th Official: Joshua Samadji
Match Commissioner: John Bashiru Yakubu
- Match: Ashantigold FC vs Accra Great Olympics FC
Venue: Len Clay Stadium
Referee: Atiapah Alphonso
Asst 1: Emmanuel Allou Tebson
Asst 2: Dakurah Augustine Suglo
4th Official: Ali Musah
Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante
- Match: Bechem United FC vs Elmina Sharks FC
Venue: Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park
Referee: Bernard Dumfe
Asst 1: Mustapha Abdul
Asst 2: Sulemana Salau Deen
4th Official: Kenny Padi
Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba
- Match: Dreams FC vs King Faisal FC
Venue: Dawu Park
Referee: Charles Benle Bulu
Asst 1: Kofi Nyarko Bekae
Asst 2: Roland Nii Dodoo Addy
4th Official: Rustum Senorgbe
Match Commissioner: Christian Atsatsa
- Match: Mysterious Dwarfs vs Medeama SC
Venue: Cape Coast Stadium
Referee: Julian Nii Akwa Nunoo
Asst 1: Emmanuel Dei
Asst 2: Pascal Mawusi
4th Official: Christopher Asante
Match Commissioner: Andrews Tamakloe
- Match: Karela United FC vs West African Football Academy FC
Venue: Akoon Park, Tarkwa
Referee: Obed Danquah
Asst 1: Addico David Awuley
Asst 2: Ato Yawson
4th Official: Phillip Forson
Match Commissioner: Gabriel Tagborlo
- Match: Liberty Professionals vs Wa All Stars
Venue: Carl Reindorf Park
Referee: Eso Doh Morrison
Asst 1: Paul Dosu
Asst 2: Cephas Barlow
4th Official Maxwell Owusu
Match Commissioner: S. Oduro Nyarko
- Match: Accra Hearts Of Oak SC vs Berekum Chelsea
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: George Vormawah
Asst 1: Paul Atimaka
Asst 2: Courage Kuedufia
4th Official: Frederick Samena
Match Commissioner: Amedior Mike
- Match: Aduana Stars FC vs Inter Allies FC
Referee: Qadir Abdul Latif
Asst 1: Mohammed Tijani
Asst 2: Dawsa Peter
4th Official: Ewuntonma Mahama
Match Commissioner: Kpen Stephen