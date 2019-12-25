PrimeNewsGhana

GFA announce match officials for Ghana Premier League week 1

By Vincent Ashitey

The nation’s topflight club football competition returns this weekend with games scheduled to be played in various match venues across the country.

All Matchday 1 games are set to kick off at 3:00 pm on Sunday 29th December, 2019.

The Ghana Football Association has announced match officials for the opening round of matches (GPL Matchday 1):

  • Match: Asante Kotoko vs Techiman Eleven Wonders FC

Venue: Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Referee: Benjamin Sefah

Asst 1: Gilbert Adom Mensah

Asst 2: Shine Ayitey

4th Official: Joshua Samadji

Match Commissioner: John Bashiru Yakubu

READ ALSOGFA announce list of approved coaches for 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season

  • Match: Ashantigold FC vs Accra Great Olympics FC

Venue: Len Clay Stadium

Referee: Atiapah Alphonso

Asst 1: Emmanuel Allou Tebson

Asst 2: Dakurah Augustine Suglo

4th Official: Ali Musah

Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante

  • Match: Bechem United FC vs Elmina Sharks FC

Venue: Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park

Referee: Bernard Dumfe

Asst 1: Mustapha Abdul

Asst 2: Sulemana Salau Deen

4th Official: Kenny Padi

Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba

  • Match: Dreams FC vs King Faisal FC

Venue: Dawu Park

Referee: Charles Benle Bulu

Asst 1: Kofi Nyarko Bekae

Asst 2: Roland Nii Dodoo Addy

4th Official: Rustum Senorgbe

Match Commissioner: Christian Atsatsa

  • Match: Mysterious Dwarfs vs Medeama SC

Venue: Cape Coast Stadium

Referee: Julian Nii Akwa Nunoo

Asst 1: Emmanuel Dei

Asst 2: Pascal Mawusi

4th Official: Christopher Asante

Match Commissioner: Andrews Tamakloe

  • Match: Karela United FC vs West African Football Academy FC

Venue: Akoon Park, Tarkwa

Referee: Obed Danquah

Asst 1: Addico David Awuley

Asst 2: Ato Yawson

4th Official: Phillip Forson

Match Commissioner: Gabriel Tagborlo

READ ALSO: Prince George Koffie replaces Isaac Nii Armah as Great Olympics coach

  • Match: Liberty Professionals vs Wa All Stars

Venue: Carl Reindorf Park

Referee: Eso Doh Morrison

Asst 1: Paul Dosu

Asst 2: Cephas Barlow

4th Official Maxwell Owusu

Match Commissioner: S. Oduro Nyarko

  • Match: Accra Hearts Of Oak SC vs Berekum Chelsea

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: George Vormawah

Asst 1: Paul Atimaka

Asst 2: Courage Kuedufia

4th Official: Frederick Samena

Match Commissioner: Amedior Mike

  • Match: Aduana Stars FC vs Inter Allies FC

Referee: Qadir Abdul Latif

Asst 1: Mohammed Tijani

Asst 2: Dawsa Peter

4th Official: Ewuntonma Mahama

Match Commissioner: Kpen Stephen