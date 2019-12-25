Coach Goran Barjaktarevic unveiled by Wa All Stars

Goran Barjaktarevic has been unveiled by Former Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars ahead of the new season.
The Bosnian-German tactician who holds a UEFA Pro Licence has replaced John Painstil who has been as assigned a new role as a scout ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 season.
"I have seen the players, I saw them today, they played in a friendly today which ended 0-0, it was a useful match," he said when asked about his players.
"We have good individual players, I know these are just preparatory games, I will get to see the team more but I will get a clean picture of the team after two or three games," he added.
Wa All Stars begin their campaign with a trip to Dansoman to play Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindorf Park.
Barjaktarevic is a former Yugoslav soccer player and DFB soccer teacher with German citizenship.
He started his career as a football coach in Germany in 1998 as a DFB-B license trainer in the youth department of VfL Oldenburg.
In 2000 he received the DFB-A license. and took over the A-youth of VfB Oldenburg in the Regionalliga Nord, at that time the highest division of the A-juniors. He held this position until 2005. In the same year, it received its DFB soccer teacher license from the German Sport University Cologne (Hennes-Weisweiler-Akademie).
His last coaching job was in 2018 when he took over Thai top-tier side Chonburi FC.