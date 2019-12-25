PrimeNewsGhana

Coach Goran Barjaktarevic unveiled by Wa All Stars

By Vincent Ashitey

Goran Barjaktarevic has been unveiled by Former  Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars ahead of the new season.

The Bosnian-German tactician who holds a UEFA Pro Licence has replaced John Painstil who has been as assigned a new role as a scout ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 season.

"I have seen the players, I saw them today, they played in a friendly today which ended 0-0, it was a useful match," he said when asked about his players.

"We have good individual players, I know these are just preparatory games, I will get to see the team more but I will get a clean picture of the team after two or three games," he added.

Wa All Stars begin their campaign with a trip to Dansoman to play Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindorf Park.

Barjaktarevic is a former Yugoslav soccer player and DFB soccer teacher with German citizenship.

He started his career as a football coach in Germany in 1998 as a DFB-B license trainer in the youth department of VfL Oldenburg.

In 2000 he received the DFB-A license. and took over the A-youth of VfB Oldenburg in the Regionalliga Nord, at that time the highest division of the A-juniors. He held this position until 2005. In the same year, it received its DFB soccer teacher license from the German Sport University Cologne (Hennes-Weisweiler-Akademie).

His last coaching job was in 2018 when he took over Thai top-tier side Chonburi FC.