GFA boss clears the air over Black Stars Europe camping reports

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E.S Okraku has rebuffed reports making rounds in the media that the Black Stars are scheduled to camp in Europe later this month despite the postponement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Ghana was about to commence her campaign with a home fixture at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 4 against Ethiopia and play South Africa away on June 12 but both fixtures have been rescheduled.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on May 6 decided to move the games to September due to ‘challenges caused by Covid-19.’
Reports emerged that the GFA were adamant on sending the team for a pre-qualifiers camp in Europe but Okraku denied the reports in a post on his Facebook page.
Kurt Okraku insisted that no such arrangements has been made by the governing body yet and assured that the GFA will officially communicate its plans for the team in due time.
“I read in the public space about a purported plan by our FA to camp (Black Stars) in Europe even though our June World Cup games have been shifted to September, 2021.
“The Ghana FA / Sports Ministry have not made that call and in due season, we will officially roll out our plan for the team.”
The Black Stars will be hoping to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.