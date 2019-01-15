GFA Normalization Committee name 5-Member Media Committee

The GFA’s Normalization Committee has appointed a five-member Adhoc Media Committee to help them with the current transition that Ghana football is currently undergoing.
The list is made up of an experienced journalist and host of Kokrokoo on Peace Fm, Kwame Sefa Kai and Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana host Paul Adom Ochere.
Also included in the list are three sports journalist Daily Graphic's Ebo Quansah, Ekow Asmah and Happy Fm’s Ohene Bampoe Brenya.
However, the appointed members of the committee are expected to be officially unveiled to the public at the premises of the Ghana Football Association on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at12 noon.
Read also: Normalization Committee put stop-gap competition' launch on hold