GFA outdoors new logo for betPawa Ghana Premier League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled a new logo for the upcoming betPawa Premier League which commences in September.
The FA released the logo on Thursday after a meeting between the FA, the league sponsors with representatives of the 18 Premier League clubs.
On August 3, the GFA unveiled in Accra the online betting operator betPawa as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League in a three-year deal worth $6 million over the period.
betPawa is an Estonia-based company with operations in Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and Nigeria.
The 2022/23 betPawa Premier League is scheduled to be launched on September 2 2022 with the league kicking off on the weekend of September 9 – 12, 2022.