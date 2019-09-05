GFA Presidency: Aspirants to pay maximum of GH¢5000 - Kofi Amoah

Chairman of the Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah has revealed that aspirants ready to be the next leader of the Ghana football are likely not to pay more than GH¢5000.
He made this revelation after the GFA Extra-Ordinary Congress held at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra, having announced that elections for the next GFA president is opened and the road map will be communicated in the coming days.
He said, "An aspirant is likely to pay a maximum of GHS 5000 before picking a nomination forms."
Personalities include Kurt Okraku, Osei Kweku Palmer, George Afriyie among others have all declared their interest in steering the affairs of football in the country.
Others include former GFA Vice president Fred Pappoe and Ghana League Clubs chairman Kudjoe Fianoo will all in the coming days make their intentions known to vie for the top seat.
Meanwhile, Ghana League clubs on Thursday, September 5 adopted new statues for the governing of Ghana Football Association at an Extraordinary Congress which is nearly bringing the Normalisation Committee tenure to an end.
Out of 123 Delegates present at the Congress, 115 voted "YES" in support of the adoption of new GFA statutes. More than 75% required and thus Statutes has been adopted.
As part of the key highlights, the next GFA Presidency cannot spend more than two terms in office.
Below are some of the changes made.
- 12 members on the Executive Committee Members (ExCo)
- 120 delegates accepted (formally 123)
- a 2-term of office of 4 years for the President and 3 terms for other ExCo members