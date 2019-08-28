GFA Presidency: I will be disappointed if Kurt Okraku doesn't contest - Albert Commey

Aduana Stars Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albert Commey has affirmed his support for Dreams FC owner Kurt Okraku as the best man to lead Ghana Football and opined that he will be disappointed if he doesn't join the race for the top seat.
Speaking to Asempa FM, the former Hearts of Oak CEO said there is no better candidate to steer the affairs of the country's football than the Divison One Club owner.
"Kurt Okraku is one of the best qualities we have around the country. It's very important we get a quality person to lead Ghana football, we are at a crossroad and we need to make the right decision."
"He asked for my opinion and I told him to go for it."
"Although he is yet to proclaim his interest, I will be disappointed if he doesn't contest, I believe his manifesto will be a true reflection of our game."
When asked Albert Commey if we will contest for the executive committee position he said he is having a second thought after earlier deciding not to stand.
"You can never say never."
Osei Kweku Palmer, George Afriyie, Kudjoe Fianoo, Alhaji Grusah among others have all declared their interest to replace former boss Kwesi Nyantakyi who was banned from all football-related activities following the airing of the 'Number 12' documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah has revealed that persons interested in becoming President of Ghana Football Association will go through integrity test.
