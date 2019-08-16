GFA Presidency: Lawyer Ntow Fianko declares support for George Afriyie

Lawyer Kwame Ntow Fianko, ex-Chairman of Division One League Board has affirmed his support for George Afriyie to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi as the next Ghana Football Association president.
George Afriyie who was once a vice president of the GFA has been tipped to overcome the likes of Kudjoe Fiano, Kurt Okraku, Osei Kweku Palmer and the likes to win the GFA presidential election.
But according to the vociferous football administrator and the former campaign manager of Kwesi Nyantakyi in the 2005 GFA elections, declaring his support for George Afriyie publicly is not going to affect his work in any way.
“I am the campaign manager for George Afriyie and we have been meeting. 2005 I was the campaign manager for Kwesi Nyantakyi and even though no one knew him, we won the elections with 91 votes even though we faced many problems including people wanting to attack me physically in Kumasi,” Mr Fianko told Ghanacrusader.
“I have publicly declared for him because I am not a hypocrite. People know that for me even if you give me money to vote for you, I will still vote against you and when I do vote against you, I will let you know,”
