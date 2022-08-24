GFA release fixtures for 2022/23 Women's Premier League

The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, October 7 – Monday, October 10, 2022 throughout League centres.
Defending Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies have a troublesome check in opposition to Tamale giants Northern Ladies as they start their title defence on the Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman. There is an area derby upon us within the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi – the place rejuvenated Fabulous Ladies host Dreamz Ladies on the Bantama Astro Turf.
Newly promoted sides Tamale Super Ladies FC and Candy Soccer Academy Ladies FC have some contests to count on as they announce their presence within the high echelons of Women’s soccer in Ghana.
Tamale Super Ladies FC will play on the Aliu Maham stadium in opposition to Ash-Town Ladies whereas Candy Soccer Academy Ladies FC travels to Kumasi as visitor of Supreme Ladies.
Match Day One may also witness an epic conflict between Pearl Pia Ladies FC Prisons Ladies Football Club on the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale.
The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League will take off from Friday, October 7, 2022 and finish on Monday, May 22, 2023.