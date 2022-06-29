GFA releases new names for national teams

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released new names for some national teams which take effect immediately.
Chief among them is the Chan team, a side filled with the Black Stars players who play in the local league.
They will now be called the Black Galaxies, giving them a new identity as the Black Stars is specially made for Ghana’s senior national team.
Ghana’s Beach Soccer National team has also been named the Black Sharks as they look to build a side capable of competing well in beach soccer.
Two young teams have also been given names. The National U-15 boys team has been named the Black Comets whilst the U-15 girls’ team has been named the Black Damsels.
The four newly named teams are expected to compete for major honours in the future as the nation seeks to dominate the African continent in sporting activities.