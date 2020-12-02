GFA to hold Club Executive Development Programme in Western and Central Regions

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will this week, organize a one-day Club Executive Development programme for clubs in the Western and Central Regions.
The training programme will first take place in Takoradi on Wednesday, December 2 and end in Cape Coast on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
In Takoradi, the Ghana Library Authority Hall will be the venue while the Aggrey Memorial Hall will host the Cape Coast session.
The training is aimed at improving the capacity of club administrators on various subjects across the football ecosystem.
Representatives from all Division Two & Three clubs, Women’s Premier League clubs, Regional Juvenile clubs and District representatives from the Western and Central Regions are expected to be in attendance.
The four Premier League clubs, Women’s Premier League clubs and Division One League clubs in the two regions have also been invited to the one-day development programme.
The event is expected to begin at 8am each day and facilitators will lecture club representatives on various subjects in football industry.
The subject areas include: 1. Marketing & Club branding - Neil Armstrong (Marketing Expert)
2. Social Media and New Media - Michael Oti Adjei (GM Digital, Media General Group)
3. Club Administration- Kwebena Adjekum (Synergy3Solutions)
4. Information Technology in Club Management- Francis Adu (IT Director of the GFA)
5. Governance- Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. (General Secretary of the GFA)
GFA