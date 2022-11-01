Ghana considering to bid for AFCON 2025

Ghana’s Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has revealed that government is considering teaming up with either Nigeria or Benin to bid for the 2025 AFCON.
According to Mustapha Ussif, government is yet to make a decision on whether to bid or not.
“There’s a discussion that Ghana should bid with the likes of Nigeria and Benin. We are still considering it. We have not taken a decision yet but there is that discussion that we should get sister countries so that we can put in that bid,” he revealed.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have re-opened bids for the hosting rights of AFCON 2025 after they were taken away from original host Guinea.
Guinea were stripped of the competition because of concerns over infrastructure and facilities.
Interested countries have up to November 11 to officially declare their interest to host the 2025 AFCON and November 16 is the deadline for submission of related documents.