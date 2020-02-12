Ghana Premier League clubs to pocket $30000 each from StarTimes deal for 2019/20 season

The 18 participating Clubs in the Ghana Premier League will receive $30000 each from StarTimes deal for 2019/20 season, the Ghana Football Association has announced.
The announcement comes after the GFA met the 18 Clubs on Tuesday and discussed relevant issues in relation to the ongoing league season.
The issues discussed at the meeting included officiating, the StarTimes broadcast rights deal, integrity issues amongst others.
A release from the GFA read: The Ghana Football Association has announced the yearly breakdown of Sponsors payments expected from the StarTimes Television Broadcast Rights Agreement.
The yearly breakdown was explained to the 18 Premier League Clubs during their meeting with the GFA on Tuesday.
Below is the breakdown:
YEAR 1 – 2019/20 season
Components
Premier League - $700,000
FA Cup - $150,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $100,000
TOTAL CASH FEES - $950,000.00
YEAR 2 – 2020/21 season
Components
Premier League - $750,000
FA Cup - $200,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000
TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,000,000.00
YEAR 3 – 2021/22 season
Components
Premier League - $800,000
FA Cup - $200,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000
TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,100,000.00
YEAR 4 – 2022/23 season
Components
Premier League - $850,000
FA Cup - $200,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000
TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,100,000.00
YEAR 5 – 2023/24 season
Components
Premier League - $850,000
FA Cup - $250,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000
TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,150,000.00
TOTAL = $5250,000.00