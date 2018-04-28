Ghana Premier League: Kotoko clash with Hearts

Matchday ten of the Ghana Premier League will see two giants Kotoko and Hearts of Oak face off at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Kotoko goes into this clash with confidence after they picked up their fourth win in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Wa All-Stars.
On Sunday the Porcupine Warriors host arch-rivals Hearts of Oak and are strong favourites going into the Super Clash.
Kotoko are yet to lose a game at the Baba Yara Stadium this season after recording three wins and a draw so far.
Accra Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, are in crisis. The Phobians have picked up three wins, drawn two and lost four.
Read also:PLB deny banning Elmina Sharks
They have the worst defensive record in the league with 14 goals conceded.
They will, however, rely on key players like Patrick Razak and Winful Cobbinah to do the magic for them at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Hearts and Kotoko have met 51 times at the Baba Yara Stadium with Hearts winning 19, drawing 15 and losing 17.
The Phobians have only lost once in the last 12 years in Kumasi.
In other games, Medeama SC will take on League leaders Ashantigold at the T&A Park.
C.K Akunnor's Ashgold beat Inter Allies 1-0 in their last game to solidify their position at the top of the Ghana Premier league as they currently have 17 points.
Medeama, on the other hand, dropped to fifth after their 1-0 defeat to Eleven Wonders on matchday nine.
Aduana drew 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea on Friday, April 27, 2018.