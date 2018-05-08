Ghana Premier League: Matchday 13 and 14 matches to be postponed

The Ghana Football Association has announced that Ghana Premier League matches for Week 13 and 14 have been postponed to make way for some outstanding matches.
The GFA says that some outstanding league matches will have to be played to clear the fixture list and also to allow the national U-20 team, the Black Satellites to face Algeria on May 11 and 20 in the qualifiers for the 2019 African Youth Championships.
Aduana Stars have the most number of outstanding games (Six).
Aduana Stars’ backlog of outstanding matches is down to their participation in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers.
The FA’s decision was made public via a statement signed by its deputy general secretary, Alex Asante.
The league matches include:
Aduana Stars vs Hearts (from Week 12);
Wa All Stars vs Aduana Stars (from Week 11);
Aduana Stars vs Dwarfs (from Week 8);
Elmina Sharks vs Medeama (cancelled from Week 8 due to attack on referee Nuhu Liman)
AshGold vs Aduana (from Week 7);
Medeama vs Aduana Stars (Week 5);
Berekum Chelsea vs Elmina Sharks (cancelled from Week 3 due to attack on referee Nuhu Liman);
Aduana Stars vs Liberty Professionals (from Week 1).
