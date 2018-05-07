Patrick Razak voted Hearts of Oak Player of the Month for April

Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak has been voted by the club's fans on social media as Hearts of Oak player of the Month for April.
Razak, 22, impressed last month with his performances for the club and beat off competition from Joseph Esso, Benjamin Agyare, and Aminu Alhassan to be named the Hearts POTM.
Patrick Razak scored three important goals for Accra Hearts of Oak in the month of April.
He scored against Bechem United and his famous strike against Kotoko in Kumasi won Hearts all three points.
Razak takes over from Joseph Esso, who won POTM for March.
His goal against Kotoko also won goal of the month for April.