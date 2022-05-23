Ghana Premier League matchday 30 wrap: Kotoko stunned at Baba Yara, AshantiGold beat Sharks

Berekum Chelsea scored a final gasp aim to beat League leaders Asante Kotoko 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
Kelvin Obeng smashed dwelling the match winner ten minutes from to present the Blues a well-deserved win towards a well-recognized opponent.
After a barren first half Berekum Chelsea have been lowered to 10 males after Osei Wusu obtained the marching orders – given Asante Kotoko a numerical benefit in a really shut contest.
Kelvin Obeng went spherical his marker earlier than curling the ball previous Danlad Ibrahim into the again of the web with 10 minutes of time remaining.
READ ALSO: Eleven Wonders FC vs Hearts of Oak matchday 30 fixture postponed indefinitely
The defeat means Asante Kotoko want to attend slightly longer within the battle for the Ghana Premier League title after Medeama SC lower their result in six factors with 5 video games in hand.
Asante Kotoko sit on the prime of the Premier League standings with 56 factors – 6 factors forward of Medeama SC who’re on 50 factors following their come from behind win towards Great Olympics on Saturday.
In different matches:
AshantiGold SC scored in both half to beat backside positioned Elmina Sharks 3-1 on the Nduom Stadium on Sunday. The Miners opened the scoring within the fifteenth minute via Derrick Atta (*30*) however Sharks responded 4 minutes later as Michelle Sarpong drew them degree.
Back from recess, Ali Mohammed elevated the tally for the Obuasi lads within the 70th minute earlier than Yaw Annor put the nail within the coffin within the 74th minute to increase his aim tally to 17 after 29 League matches.
Bechem United couldn’t reclaim the second spot after enjoying out a 0-0 draw with Legon Cities on the Fosu Gyeabuor Park on Sunday.
The Hunters wanted the factors to overhaul Medeama who moved second after beating Great Olympics 2-1 on Saturday. But after a flurry of assaults from each ends – thy did not take their possibilities as the sport ended goalless at Bechem.
Dreams FC and WAFA shared the spoils on the theatre of Dreams in a 1-1 draw that prolonged Dreams FC’s winless run to 11 matches within the League.
Kwabena Gogoe gave Dreams FC the lead after connecting a cross from the left facet. But WAFA drew degree moments later via Justus Torsutsey.
Bibiani Gold Stars edged previous Real Tamale United 2-0 at DUN’s to proceed their dominance at dwelling. The away facet put up a spitited show to carry their host however Gold Stars shock off that challenged as they put two previous the Northern giants.
The Miners scored in succession to down Real Tamale United at dwelling. Prince Opoku Agyemang broke the impasse within the 72nd minute earlier than Emmanuel Appau discovered the again of the web two minutes later.
King Faisal snatched a degree from the jaws of Karela United as they got here from behind to attract 1-1 on the Crosby Awuah Park at Aiyinase.
Karela United captain Umar Bashiru drew first blood within the 43rd minute after an intently contested affair within the first half. King Faisal improved tremendously within the second half and located the equalizer via Samuel Kusi inside 59 minutes.
Elsewhere in Accra – Accra Lions have been held 0-0 by two-time champions Aduana FC on the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.
Earlier on Saturday – Medeama SC got here from behind to beat Great Olympics 2-1 on the Accra Sports stadium. Maxwell Abbey Quaye netted first for Great Olympics inside 18 minutes however Vincent Atinga cancelled the lead after connecting from the spot within the 35th minute.
The dwelling facet created extra first rate possibilities in the hunt for the winner but it surely was Medeama SC who has the final snort as Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah smashed dwelling a sensatiomal volley within the 70th minute to present his facet the three factors.