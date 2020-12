Wrap up of Ghana Premier League matchday 3 Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold were not in action on Match Day Three due to…

Ghana Premier League Matchday 4 officials announced The match officials for Matchweek 4 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season…

GPL: GFA postpones five fixtures indefinitely The Ghana Football Association (GFA) through a statement has announced that…

Covid Pfizer vaccine approved for use next week in UK The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech…