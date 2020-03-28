Ghana Premier League Referees to receive monies owed them next week

The Ghana Football Association have announced plans to pay Referees of the Ghana Premier League part of the monies owed them.
According to the General Secretary of GFA, Referees will in the league pocket four matchdays allowance next week.
The referees have only received allowances from the only four match days, despite handling games till matchday 15.
Each referee receives GHC 780 after-tax per game as allowance for handling men's game with the women receiving GHC 468 per match And with the league on break, there is uncertainty as to whether the rest of their allowances will be paid in due time.
READ ALSO: We have 2 months to pay CAF's $10k fine - GFA General Secretary
However, the General Secretary of the GFA, has confirmed in an interview that the association will be paid part of the allowances in the coming days.
"For payments from matchday 5 to matchday 8 in the Ghana Premier League for referees, the money will get to the referees next week."
Prosper also hinted that the association is looking at paying referees before matches when done with the settling of their arrears. He said the GFA intend on starting that this season.
Ghana's case count now stands at 137 with four deaths and two recoveries.