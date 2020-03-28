We have 2 months to pay CAF's $10k fine - GFA General Secretary

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo has disclosed that the association has a timed frame of two months to pay CAF's $10k fine.
Ghana has been fined a sum of $10,000 by CAF for the pitch invasion by Awal Suleman during Ghana’s 2-0 win over South Africa at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium during the 2021 AFCON qualifiers last year.
A statement from GFA on Wednesday said: The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has fined Ghana an amount of Ten Thousand US Dollars (US$10,000) for the invasion of the field of play by a soccer fan.
This is in relation to the incident that occurred at the latter stages of the Black Stars' win over South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on November 14, 2019.
CAF Disciplinary Board fined Ghana the amount of US$10,000 for the incident after studying the reports from the match officials.
READ ALSO: GFA won't appeal CAF fine for Awal pitch invasion - Henry Asante
Commenting on the issue in a radio interview, Prosper Harrison Addo said the country's governing football body has 60 days ultimatum to pay the fine.
"You remember that CAF fined us 10,000 dollars for the pitch invasion at the Cape Coast Stadium. We have been given 60 days to pay the fine. We could have used the 10,000 dollars for other important things but we are wasting it on one person."
"There is a need for lovers of our national teams to behave appropriately within the laws of game. This is really important because our actions have consequences for the GFA and the State at large. We will continue to educate the patrons of the game but there will be mechanisms to ensure that fans who cause the Nation to lose money in this manner are brought to book."