Ghana to face Japan, two others ahead of World Cup Qatar 2022

Ghana will play Japan, Chile and Tunisia in a 4 nation match in June as part of preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match.
The match dubbed (Kirin Super Cup 2022) will likely be hosted by Japan from Friday, June 10 to Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
The 4 taking part groups – Japan, Tunisia and Ghana have all certified for the World Cup in Qatar.
The Noevir Stadium in Misaki Park, Hyogo-ku, Kobe and the Panasonic Stadium would be the venues for the match.
READ ALSO: AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Black Stars host Madagascar in Group opener next month
The Black Stars will start the match in opposition to Japan on Friday, June 10 whereas Tunisia face Chile within the different recreation.
On Match Day 2 – Ghana will play in opposition to Tunisia or Chile on Tuesday, June 14 regardless of the outcome of the match in opposition to hosts Japan.
The Black Stars are paired in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.