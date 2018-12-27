Ghanaian born Daniel Tagoe named in Kyrgyzstan's squad for the 2019 Asian Cup

Ghanaian born Kyrgyzstani defender Daniel Tagoe has been named in Kyrgyzstan's squad for the 2019 Asian Cup.
Tagoe played for Berekum Arsenal in Ghana before leaving for Russia to join Kamaz.
He spent a year with Russian side Kamaz before moving south to join Kyrgyzstani outfit Dordoi Bishkek in 2007.
He attained Kyrgyzstani citizenship in 2012 and has made more than 20 appearances for them scoring two goals.
Read also: Former Tema Youth star Joseph Paintsil among ten most expensive top talents in Belgium
Latest sports news in Ghana