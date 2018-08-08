Thomas Agyepong join Hibernian FC in Scotland

Scottish Premier League side, Hibernian FC has signed Ghanaian forward, Thomas Agyepong on a season-long loan from Manchester City.
The 21-year-old must now await the outcome of a visa application before being able to make his Hibs debut.
The Ghanaian joined Machester City in 2015 but is yet to make an appearance for the side as he has spent time out in Holland with NAC Breda.
The winger has been signed to fill a void left by his former City colleague Brandon Barker, who spent last season on loan at Easter Road.
Thomas Agyepong has completed his loan move from Manchester City, subject to obtaining a UK visa. Welcome to the club @Agyepong80!https://t.co/aaSpUTYUYf pic.twitter.com/UUik6dYLmY— Hibernian FC (@HibsOfficial) August 8, 2018
Thomas Agyapong has made just a single appearance for the Black Stars.