Thomas Agyepong set for loan move to Scottish side Hibernian

Ghanaian winger Thomas Agyepong is set for a loan move to Scottish Premier League side Hibernian FC.
Hibs have confirmed the move and the Manchester City-owned player will move from NAC Breda in Holland where he spent last season on loan.
The 21-year-old attacker has already undergone and passed his medical, Hibs now just need to sort through the remaining paperwork before confirming the switch.
Neil Lennon manager of Hibs : "We are just waiting on the paperwork as Thomas has had his medical. He’ll be with us on a year’s loan."
Thomas Agyepong spent two seasons with NAC Breda where he played 39 games and scored 2 goals in return.
Read also:Kotoko task Aske Synergy Consult to look into team accident
He has one cap for the Black Stars of Ghana.