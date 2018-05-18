Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah announces departure from Juventus

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah has announced his departure from Italian Serie A giants Juventus.
The versatile midfielder has been linked with a move to Inter Milan after refusing to sign a new deal at the club.
Reports last week suggested that Kwadwo Asamoah had undergone a medical at Inter Milan but he came out to deny.
Read also: Kwadwo Asamoah nears Black Stars return
The 29-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Udinese in 2012, and he has since gone on to win six successive Serie A titles and four consecutive Coppa Italia trophies, while he was involved in unsuccessful Champions League finals in 2015 and 2017.
Kwadwo Asamoah posted a letter on Friday, bidding farewell to Juve and thanking the club's fans ahead of Saturday's season finale against Verona.