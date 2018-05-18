Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah announces departure from Juventus

By Mutala Yakubu
Kwadwo Asamoah
Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah has announced his departure from Italian Serie A giants Juventus.

The versatile midfielder has been linked with a move to Inter Milan after refusing to sign a new deal at the club.

Reports last week suggested that Kwadwo Asamoah had undergone a medical at Inter Milan but he came out to deny.

The 29-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Udinese in 2012, and he has since gone on to win six successive Serie A titles and four consecutive Coppa Italia trophies, while he was involved in unsuccessful Champions League finals in 2015 and 2017.

Kwadwo Asamoah posted a letter on Friday, bidding farewell to Juve and thanking the club's fans ahead of Saturday's season finale against Verona.


Read the letter below:

