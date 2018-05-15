Kwadwo Asamoah nears Black Stars return

Juventus Midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, has given indications that, he could soon return to the Black Stars of Ghana.
Kwadwo Asamoah has not featured for the Black Stars since the 2014 World Cup but hinted on a possible return.
In an interview with Accra based Peace FM, the Midfielder disclosed that, he has had talks with Black Stars Coach, Kwesi Appiah, concerning his comeback.
"I have been communicating with coach Kwesi Appiah of late and have informed him of my return soon because I wasn't fit for sometime but thank God this season has been an injury free season for me and very soon will be donning the colours again".
Kwadwo Asamoah recently won the Coppa Italia and the Serie A with Juventus.